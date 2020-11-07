News
NCDC reports 59 new cases of coronavirus
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 7th, announced 59 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states.
The states with the 59 new cases are;
- Kaduna-28
- Rivers-9
- Ogun-8
- Ondo-8
- Kano-2
- Niger-2
- Kwara-1
- Plateau-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 7th November, there are 63,790 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
59,884 patients have been discharged with 1,154 deaths across the country.