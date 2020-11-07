News

NCDC reports 59 new cases of coronavirus

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 7, 2020
Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 7th, announced 59 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states.

The states with the 59 new cases are;

  1. Kaduna-28
  2. Rivers-9
  3. Ogun-8
  4. Ondo-8
  5. Kano-2
  6. Niger-2
  7. Kwara-1
  8. Plateau-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 7th November, there are 63,790 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

59,884 patients have been discharged with 1,154 deaths across the country.

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 7, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button