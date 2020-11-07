NCDC reports 59 new cases of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, November 7th, announced 59 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 8 states.

The states with the 59 new cases are;

Kaduna-28 Rivers-9 Ogun-8 Ondo-8 Kano-2 Niger-2 Kwara-1 Plateau-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 7th November, there are 63,790 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

59,884 patients have been discharged with 1,154 deaths across the country.