Nasarawa Tribunal Nullifies Governor Abdullahi Sule’s Victory, Declares David Ombugadu Winner

The governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, has nullified the victory of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, declaring David Ombugadu, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the duly elected governor.

The ruling, which was delivered on Monday, saw two of the justices on the tribunal concurring that the election was rightfully won by the PDP’s candidate, while one judge dissented from this view.

Governor Sule, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had sought re-election for a second term but faced stiff opposition during the election.

The initial results of the election had shown Mr. Sule securing a total of 347,209 votes, narrowly defeating his closest opponent, Mr. Ombugadu, who had garnered 283,016 votes.