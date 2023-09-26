Mohbad’s Death: Naira Marley Defends Self, Pledges Innocence

Marlian Music record owner, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has once again cleared the air about his non-involvement in the death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

Naira Marley, in a statement shared on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, expressed his readiness to assist the police in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

This is coming exactly two weeks after Mohbad was reported dead at the age of 27 in Lagos State.

But in the statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Naira Marley said all manner of stories had been pedded against him in respect of Mohbad’s death, adding that, “Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of Ilerioluwa, either directly or indirectly. It is not unusual in the industry, just like in several other industries, to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives.”

While praying for the soul of the deceased to rest in peace, Naira Marley said, “As it is traumatic for a lot of people to bear the reality of lleri’s death, so it is to me.”

He said the reason for his being silent since the death of Mohbad was in order not to jeopardise the investigation being carried out by government agencies.

In addition, he noted, “I have been out of the country since the 31st of August, 2023 and I’m yet to return.”

Expressing his readiness to assist relevant agencies in the investigation process, Naira Marley added, “In light of the police invitation, I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist the investigation and give my version of the events. I am fully cooperating with the Police team and I

certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when l have no hand in his death.”

“In due time, the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death will be unveiled and the world will know the truth. This kind of

scenario of attempting to set someone up is not novel in the industry as other great musicians have experienced the same and came out better and stronger. Mine will not be an exception as I am innocent of the accusations,” part of the statement read.

Naira Marley, while explaining further, said since Mohbad left the label in September 2022 and the label accepted his departure, “Marlian Music did not stop or interfere with his career or releases since and he has been with oneRPM. Legal efforts were made to reconcile his concerns regarding the work we had done together.”

He said the rumours regarding the label being a drug cartel were untrue.

“l am not a drug lord, neither do I, Marley, belong to any cult or fraternity. I’m dedicated to proving my innocence and I’m cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence. Marlian Music is an independent label run by a small intimate team. We run a legitimate label that focuses on championing exceptional talent, breaking new acts and nurturing them,” he added.