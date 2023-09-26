Lagos State Judiciary Announces Coroner’s Inquest into Mohbad’s Death

The Lagos State Judiciary has officially declared that a coroner’s inquest to determine the cause of death of the late singer Mohbad will commence on September 29, 2023.

Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, passed away on September 12, 2023, and was laid to rest the following day.

The circumstances surrounding the young artist’s untimely death have generated significant controversy on social media platforms and led to nationwide protests by thousands of his fans who are demanding justice for the late singer.

Last week, the law firm Falana & Falana Chambers submitted a formal request for a coroner’s inquest to be conducted to ascertain the cause of Mohbad’s death.

In a letter dated September 18, the firm stated, “Given the needless death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, we are compelled to request a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young promising musician.”

In response to this request, Mojisola A. Dada, the Lagos Chief Coroner, addressed a letter to the law firm on Tuesday, confirming that the inquiry into Mohbad’s death would indeed begin on September 29.

The inquest is scheduled to take place at Magistrate Court 3, Candide-Johnson Courthouse, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, Lagos, starting at 12:00 noon.

The letter was signed by T.A. Shotobi, the magistrate who will preside over the proceedings.

It stated, “In view of the letter from your office to the Chief Coroner over the tragic death which you stated occurred in Ikorodu Lagos State, in the circumstances which require the convocation of an inquest pursuant to the extant provisions of Ss. 14 & 15 of the Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

“Your office is hereby notified that preliminary enquiries into the death of LATE ILERIOLUWA OLADIMEJI ALOBA AKA MOHBAD, by the undersigned coroner will commence on: Friday the 29th September, 2023.

“Venue: Magistrate Court 3, Candide-Johnson Courthouse, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, Lagos. Time: 12:00 noon. We solicit your kind assistance in ensuring the attendance of your office.”