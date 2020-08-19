News

Lagos chief magistrate, Abimbola Aoko-Komolafe, is dead

A senior Chief Magistrate in the Lagos State Judiciary Abimbola Aoko-Komolafe has died at the age of 51.

Details of her death are still unclear at the moment, but Mrs Aoko-Komolafe is reported passed away in the early hours of last Monday, August 17.

She formerly sat at Court 2, Ebute-Meta Gardens, but was recently posted to Court 2, Tinubu Magistrates Court, Lagos.

Reacting to her death, the Convener of Fight Against Corruption in the Judiciary, Bayo Akinlade stated that: “Her sudden death comes as a great shock to many who interacted with Her honour before she passed on.”

