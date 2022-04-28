FG declares public holidays for Workers day, Eid-ul-Fitri

The federal government has declared Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd May, 2022 as public holidays to mark this year’s Workers Day and EIdul-Fitr Celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

He congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration.

Ogbeni Aregbesola commended workers for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations.

According to the Minister, “Labour is the very essence of humanity. We are alive because we work and only the dead is incapable of working.”

Aregbesola therefore enjoins workers to imbibe the culture of productivity, saying “The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is therefore the path to national and individual prosperity.”

He urges workers to raise the bar of their trade in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration’s drive to rev up the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.

The Minister also congratulates all Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ogbeni Aregbesola calls on all Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“The self-restrain, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper”, the minister advised all Muslims.

The minister expresses confidence that the security challenges in some parts of the country will soon be a thing of the past, noting that the government is putting determined efforts and all necessary measures in place for Nigerians to enjoy unfettered peace all round.

Aregbesola assures Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners alike.

The Minister commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country and the peace that has returned to the formerly embattled places.

He urged Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security is everybody’s responsibility.