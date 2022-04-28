Special Tawaf: Tinubu urges Lagos lawmakers to pray for Nigeria also not only his presidential ambition

Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has asked members of the Lagos State House of Assembly in Saudi Arabia to also pray for Nigeria.

Tinubu, who is presently in Mecca for lesser hajj, made this call in a statement released by his media team on Thursday.

Speaker of Lagos Assembly, Mudashir Obasa, had announced a “special Tawaf for Asiwaju”, which will “seek the favour of Allah and His blessings for Asiwaju in the coming election”.

Okay.ng understands that the Tawaf is billed for Thursday at noon and will see some members of the state’s assembly pray around Kaabah at the centre of the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Reacting to the special Tawaf, Tinubu thanked the lawmakers for the initiative but however, called on them to “go beyond my ambition and pray for Nigeria as well”.

“As Muslim faithful continue their fasting and supplications to Allah in this Holy month of Ramadan, I express my gratitude to the Lagos State House of Assembly for their decision to organise a special tawaf (circumambulation of Holy Kaabah) and prayer session for me today (Thursday) in Mecca,” the statement read.

“I’m most honoured by this gesture purposed to be in furtherance of similar prayers seeking God’s blessings for my aspiration to lead our country from 2023.

“However, while thanking Speaker Mudasiru Obasa and all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for this important decision, I enjoin the Speaker and his colleagues to go beyond my ambition and pray for Nigeria as well.

“I urge them to intercede on behalf of the nation and beseech Almighty Allah for an end to the challenges besieging our country.

“I urge them to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration in their efforts to surmount these challenges.

“Pray to Almighty Allah to touch the hearts of bandits and criminal elements in our country, so they toe the path of goodness in this blessed month.

“I also enjoin everyone organising or holding similar prayers either for themselves or for some particular causes to also remember to pray for our country in this sacred month.”