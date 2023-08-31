Elon Musk Announces Audio and Video Call Feature Coming to X (Formerly Twitter)

Renowned tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed that an audio and video call feature is set to be integrated into X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a recent post on the platform, Musk shared this exciting development, indicating that the feature will offer compatibility across Android, iOS, PC, and Mac devices.

The new feature, according to Musk, will revolutionize communication by enabling users to make audio and video calls without the need for a traditional phone number.

This advancement is expected to enhance the functionality of X, positioning it as an all-encompassing platform for global communication.

Musk’s announcement read, “Video and audio calls are coming to X; it works on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC; no phone number needed; X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique.”

Although Musk unveiled this forthcoming feature, he refrained from providing a specific launch date.