Champions League: Man United to Face Bayern Munich in Group Stage [FULL DRAWS]

Manchester United will face the Bayern Munich of Harry Kane in this season’s Champions League while Thursday’s draw for the group stage also placed Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United together.

Appearing in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in 20 years, Saudi-owned Newcastle will face AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund as well as Qatar-backed PSG in a tough Group F, while Bayern and United were joined by FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Group A.

Below is the draw for the group stage of this season’s UEFA Champions League, made at a ceremony in Monaco on Thursday:

Group A:

Bayern Munich (GER)

Manchester United (ENG)

FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B:

Sevilla (ESP)

Arsenal (ENG)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Lens (FRA)

Group C:

Napoli (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Braga (POR)

Union Berlin (GER)

Group D:

Benfica (POR)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Group E:

Feyenoord (NED)

Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Lazio (ITA)

Celtic (SCO)

Group F:

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

AC Milan (ITA)

Newcastle United (ENG)

Group G:

Manchester City (ENG),

RB Leipzig (GER),

Red Star Belgrade (SRB),

Young Boys (SUI)

Group H:

Barcelona (ESP),

Porto (POR),

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR),

Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Matchday one: September 19-20

Matchday two: October 3-4

Matchday three: October 24-25

Matchday four: November 7-8

Matchday five: November 28-29

Matchday six: December 12-13

AFP