Sports

El Classico: Bellingham’s Late Strike Ends Barcelona’s Title Hopes

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in the final El Clásico of the season. Both teams scored back and forth, with Barcelona taking the lead twice but Real Madrid coming back each time.

Barcelona started well, with Andreas Christensen scoring from a corner kick in the 6th minute. Real Madrid tied the game with a penalty kick by Vinicius in the 18th minute. The first half had a long VAR check for a possible Barcelona goal, but it wasn’t counted.

In the second half, Fermín López scored to put Barcelona ahead again in the 69th minute. Real Madrid tied again through Lucas Vázquez in the 73rd minute.

Just when it seemed like the game would end in a draw, Jude Bellingham scored the winning goal for Real Madrid in the dying minutes.

Okay.ng understands that this result ends Barcelona’s chances of winning the title, while Real Madrid moves closer to winning the league. Frenkie de Jong got hurt and had to leave the game with an ankle injury.

