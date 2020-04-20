Doctor tests positive for coronavirus in UCH Ibadan

A frontline medical doctor at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Dr Adedayo Williams, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor, who is the President of ARD, UCH, Ibadan, is believed to had contracted the virus while attending to a patient who had the virus and was unaware.

The National President, Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (ARD), Dr Aliyu Sokomba, who disclosed the information on Monday, raised the alarm of increased transmission of the dreaded novel coronavirus in hospital facilities.

Dr Sokomba also made reference to a particular case at one of the health facilities in Nigeria where many frontline health care workers, including nurses and doctors, have contracted the disease due to the absence or poor use of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs).

He expressed concern that many frontline health workers are contracting the virus unknowingly from patients, some of whom are unaware that they carry the virus.

He thus suggested a compulsory COVID-19 test for all patients that visit health care facilities. In addition to that, adequate PPEs should be provided for health care workers who are responding to the pandemic.