COVID-19: Ondo confirms new case

The Ondo State Government has confirmed a new case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, made this disclosure on Friday.

According to Adegbenro, the patient, a middle-aged man, lives at the Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital.

The patient had been transferred to the state Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure and he’s in stable condition.