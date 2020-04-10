News

COVID-19: Ondo confirms new case

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 10, 2020
The Ondo State Government has confirmed a new case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, made this disclosure on Friday.

According to Adegbenro, the patient, a middle-aged man, lives at the Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital.

The patient had been transferred to the state Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure and he’s in stable condition.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
305
+17
Deaths
7
Recovered
58
Active
240
Last updated: April 10, 2020 - 11:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


