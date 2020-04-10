HeadlinesNews

NCDC: Our private partners funded SMS to Nigerians on COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 10, 2020
Less than a minute
Chikwe Ihekweazu
Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has revealed that SMS (short message service) to Nigerians on coronavirus is being funded by the agency’s private partners.

The NCDC DG disclosed this during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID on Friday.

Responding to a question by a reporter, Ihekweazu replied:

“We have not spent a dime on text messaging contrary to the fake news on social media.

“In fact, I receive those text messages like every other Nigeria. It is being taken care of and fully funded by our private partners.”

It can be recalled that a reported had surfaced on social media suggesting that the NCDC spent N10 billion to educate Nigerians on COVID-19 through text messages.

However, the agency dismissed the news stating that though SMS is being sent but the claim on spending N1bn naira is ‘FALSE’.

 



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
305
+17
Deaths
7
Recovered
58
Active
240
Last updated: April 10, 2020 - 11:29 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close