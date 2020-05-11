HeadlinesNews

COVID-19: Nigeria records 242 new cases — 88 in Lagos, 64 in Kano

Farouk Mohammed May 11, 2020
Nigeria has recorded two hundred and forty-two (242) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, May 11, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 88 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 49 in Katsina, 13 in Kaduna, 9 in Ogun, 6 in Gombe, 4 in Adamawa, 3 in FCT, 1 in Ondo, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Zamfara, 1 in Borno and 1 in Bauchi.

As of 11:40pm on 11th May, there are 4641 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Nine hundred and two (902) patients have been discharged with one hundred and fifty (150) deaths across the country.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,399
Deaths
143
Recovered
778
Active
3,478
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,246,795
+68,698
Deaths
286,740
+3,006
Recovered
1,521,440
Active
2,438,021
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)


