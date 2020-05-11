COVID-19: Nigeria records 242 new cases — 88 in Lagos, 64 in Kano

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and forty-two (242) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, May 11, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 88 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 49 in Katsina, 13 in Kaduna, 9 in Ogun, 6 in Gombe, 4 in Adamawa, 3 in FCT, 1 in Ondo, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Zamfara, 1 in Borno and 1 in Bauchi.

As of 11:40pm on 11th May, there are 4641 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Nine hundred and two (902) patients have been discharged with one hundred and fifty (150) deaths across the country.