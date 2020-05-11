COVID-19: Nigeria records 242 new cases — 88 in Lagos, 64 in Kano

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and forty-two (242) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday, May 11, 2020, Okay.ng reports.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 88 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 49 in Katsina, 13 in Kaduna, 9 in Ogun, 6 in Gombe, 4 in Adamawa, 3 in FCT, 1 in Ondo, 1 in Oyo, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Zamfara, 1 in Borno and 1 in Bauchi.
As of 11:40pm on 11th May, there are 4641 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
Nine hundred and two (902) patients have been discharged with one hundred and fifty (150) deaths across the country.
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
4,399
Deaths
143
Recovered
778
Active
3,478
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)
COVID-19 across the World
Confirmed
4,246,795
+68,698
Deaths
286,740
+3,006
Recovered
1,521,440
Active
2,438,021
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)