COVID-19: Nigerian Catholic bishops offer 425 hospitals to be used as Isolation centres

The Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has donated all its 425 health facilities across the country as isolation centres for COVID-19.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha made this disclosure while speaking at the briefing with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

According to the SGF, state governors should approach Catholic Bishops in their states to access the facilities.

He said: “As part of efforts to support the states in the establishment of the isolation and treatment centres, I wish to remind our governors that the Catholic Bishops Conference has volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centres,” he said.

“Governors are encouraged to please approach Catholic Bishops in their states to access these facilities.

“​As a further cost-effective measure, I also wish to remind subnational authorities that the Nigeria Institute of Architects has pledged the pro bono services of their members to modify, design and supervise all COVID-19 related projects nationwide. Again, we urge that this offer be taken up speedily.”