News

COVID-19: Kano govt extends lockdown by one week

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter May 12, 2020
Less than a minute
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Kano State Government has announced a one-week extension of the lockdown imposed on the state.

According to the government, this move was to further curb the spread of COVID-19.

Muhammad Garba, the state commissioner for information, said in a statement that the decision was reached after due consultations with the federal government and key stakeholders in the health sector.

He said the measure is aimed at further reducing indiscriminate person to person contacts which is considered as one of the major ways the disease is being spread.

The statement, while acknowledging the consequences of the measure on the public, called for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continues.

It also called on the people to continue to observe strict personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face masks and social distancing.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,399
Deaths
143
Recovered
778
Active
3,478
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,246,795
+68,698
Deaths
286,740
+3,006
Recovered
1,521,440
Active
2,438,021
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close