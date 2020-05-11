COVID-19: Kano govt extends lockdown by one week

Kano State Government has announced a one-week extension of the lockdown imposed on the state.

According to the government, this move was to further curb the spread of COVID-19.

Muhammad Garba, the state commissioner for information, said in a statement that the decision was reached after due consultations with the federal government and key stakeholders in the health sector.

He said the measure is aimed at further reducing indiscriminate person to person contacts which is considered as one of the major ways the disease is being spread.

The statement, while acknowledging the consequences of the measure on the public, called for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continues.

It also called on the people to continue to observe strict personal hygiene through regular hand washing, use of face masks and social distancing.