Major Highlights of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria for May 11, 2020

On the 11th of May 2020, 242 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 4641 cases have been confirmed, 902 cases have been discharged and 150 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 242 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(88), Kano(64),
Katsina(49), Kaduna(13), Ogun(9), Gombe(6), Adamawa(4), FCT(3),Ondo(1),Oyo(1), Rivers(1), Zamfara (1), Borno (1), Bauchi(1).



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,399
Deaths
143
Recovered
778
Active
3,478
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,246,795
+68,698
Deaths
286,740
+3,006
Recovered
1,521,440
Active
2,438,021
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 12:15 am (+01:00)


