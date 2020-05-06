COVID-19: Bauchi governor asks residents not to do business with anyone outside state

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has asked residents in the state not to do business dealings and all forms of associations with outsiders.

The governor gave this directive during a meeting with caretaker committee chairmen of the twenty local government areas on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting in the state capital, governor Mohammed directed the chairmen to ensure total compliance with the order and block borders around their domains.

He said: “Henceforth, no trade, visit or any social activity with anybody outside Bauchi state should be conducted. As chairmen of LGAs, you must work to ensure compliance with this order.

“These committees must work to protect citizens from the prevalence of this dangerous virus; our cases in Bauchi have risen to 80 fresh, not even from the index cases, but from the people who are coming to our state.

“I sympathise with the government and people of Kano State because of the number of people in the state who have died recently. We must work together to prevent ourselves from this pandemic.”

The governor also asked the caretaker committee chairmen to produce face masks for onward distribution to their people to curb the spread of the disease.