Buhari to address Nigerians in national broadcast by 7pm today

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed April 13, 2020
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Monday, April 13, 2020 address the nation at 7pm, the Nigerian presidency announced.

According to the presidency, “Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

It can be recalled that the president in his broadcast a week ago imposed a lockdown on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State.

The lockdown is expected to expire at the end of today, Monday, might be extended due to new COVID-19 cases recorded in several states.

The NCDC had so far confirmed cases in 19 States including the Federal capital territory (Abuja).



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
323
Deaths
10
Recovered
85
Active
228
Last updated: April 13, 2020 - 5:57 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


