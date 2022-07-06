Buhari appoints 11 new Ministers [LIST & PORTFOLIOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday administered an oath of office to seven newly appointed ministers recently confirmed by the Senate.

The new ministers took the oath of office shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chamber.

He urged the new ministerial appointees to consider their emergence as a call to duty that demands diligent service to the nation.

Some of those sworn in are:

Henry Ikoh Okechuwku (Abia), Umana Okon Umana (Akwa-Ibom), Udi Odum (Rivers), Ademola Adewole Adegoroye (Ondo), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano), Goodluck Nana Opiah (Imo) and Ekumankama Joseph Nkama (Ebonyi).

Full list below:

The new ministers replace those who resigned their appointments to contest for various elective offices during the 2023 general elections in April.

Before the council meeting, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the outgoing Secretary-General of OPEC Mohammed Barkindo who died on Tuesday evening, hours after meeting with Buhari.

Meanwhile, physically in attendance is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also physically attending the meeting are Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite; Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

The Head service of the Federation Folashade Yemi Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.