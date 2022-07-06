Residents panic as gunmen attack Kuje prison

Residents of the Kuje prison area in Abuja on Tuesday evening were in panic after explosions and gunshots were heard from the direction of the correctional centre.

Okay.n gathered that gunmen had attacked the correctional centre in the late hours of Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, AD Umar, confirmed the incident saying that normalcy had been restored after security agencies intervened.

“I wish to confirm that about 2200hrs, some yet to be identified gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in the Federal Capital Territory,” Umar said.

“However, men of the Armed Squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies attached to the Custodial centre have responded and calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control.

“Details will be made available soon.”