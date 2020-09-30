BBNaija 2020: We received over 900million votes – Organisers

The Lockdown edition of the Big Brother Naija recorded over 900million votes across all voting platforms.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Managing Director of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, while delivering an open remark at the prize presentation event for Laycon, the winner of the season five of BBNaija.

According to him, this season of Big Brother shattered a previous record of over 50 million votes in 2019.

He promised that more details of how viewers voted will be made available later.

#BBNaijaLockdown recorded over 900million votes across all voting platforms!💣💣💣🤯🤯🤯 We stan these fans!!!🙌 pic.twitter.com/pj9BUzqO7s — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) September 30, 2020

Laycon was presented with 30 million Naira cheque and a key to a two-bedroom apartment during the event.