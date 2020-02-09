AU Summit: Buhari, Canada’s Trudeau meet in Addis Ababa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Okay.ng had reported that President Buhari alongside his entourage departed Abuja on Friday to attend the 33rd African Union Summit.

On the sidelines of the summit, Buhari told Trudeau his desire to strengthen Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with Canada.

President Buhari speaking to press outlined the warm and friendly relations between Nigeria and Canada, noting commonwealth membership of both nations and the choice of Canada for higher education by Nigerian students.

He said: “We have a lot of students in Canada. We are aware of our vital roles to keep the country together. We are eager to expand trade because you are one of the ‘biggest customers’, of Nigeria’s crude oil.

“But the most important and enduring relations with Canada is education.”

The Canadain Prime Minister in his remark to the press on Buhari said:

“Your leadership and reflection on the current situation challenging Africa but also the potentials and opportunities are something that I am very much looking up to.

“Canada and Nigeria have a long-standing and deep connection and friendship, and I very much look forward to hearing your perspectives on many big issues facing not just Africa but the world.”