Apostle Suleman breaks silence on alleged affairs with Nollywood actresses

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, has reacted to the allegations levelled against him by a popular blogger in relations to several Nollywood actresses.

The popular blogger, Gistlover, had done a piece on the cleric and indicted several Nollywood actresses, some of who have been reacting to the claims.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, he said, “I have been busy with this crusade but I heard that they are dragging me on social media, that the man is diabolic. Diabolic kee you there. You want to drag me? We will drag ourselves.

“I’m being accused of knowing some people. These are people who come to my church. Should I deny my children because of what is being written. The list is not long enough. Make it 200.

“I am the one who will disappear that blog. You attack politicians, you attack celebrities and you came for me. You have entered my trap.

“If you are brave, reveal your identity. You can’t be hiding. Reveal your identity, drop your address and let’s pay you a visit.”