8 factors that increase your risk of developing blood clots

By Dr. Helen Okoye, World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee

Blood clotting is necessary in our bodies as this stops the blood from uncontrolled flowing after a cut or injury; but it’s when blood clots are created when they’re not needed, that they can become life-threatening. A clot can slow or block normal blood flow, and even break loose and travel to an organ, which can cause a heart attack, stroke, or a venous thromboembolism which are the top three cardiovascular killers.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of the deep veins in your body, usually in your legs. Deep vein thrombosis can cause leg pain or swelling but also can occur with no symptoms.

More people succumb to the life-threatening conditions caused by thrombosis, the formation of a blood clot in blood vessels, than the total number of people who lose their lives to AIDS, breast cancer, and car crashes combined, every year.

This disquieting fact makes it clear just how important it is to ensure that we are all aware of the risk factors that play a role in the development of blood clots – especially as thrombosis is both preventable and treatable if you know the symptoms and contact a healthcare professional immediately if needed. Dr. Helen Okoye, of the World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee, provides insight into the eight factors that can help identify if you’re at risk for developing blood clots so you can prevent them:

Getting older

Although any person of any age can develop a blood clot, the risk of thrombosis increases with age. Those over the age of 60 are at higher risk, likely due to the fact that you’re more likely to develop other health conditions that increase your risk of developing a blood clot.

Gender

Thrombosis can impact anyone, no matter their age, background, or gender. However, the risks can vary for men and women. Men have an overall higher risk of thrombosis than women, but women have risks that men do not because of pregnancy, hormonal birth control, or even hormone therapy after menopause. It is therefore important to take this into account when making any choices regarding family planning, pregnancy, or the treatment of menopause symptoms.

Post-Surgery Recovery

Being hospitalised is a major risk factor for the development of venous thromboembolism (VTE). This is due to the fact that one usually spends a lot of time in bed recovering. Limited movement may cause blood to flow much more slowly in your deep veins, and may lead to clotting. In fact, up to 60% of all VTE cases occur during or within 90 days of hospitalization

Patients who have had blood vessel trauma after surgery are even more at risk. Major general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and neurosurgery are a few of the procedures that carry a higher risk of VTE development. It is also important to note that if you are obese or overweight, a smoker, have recently been diagnosed with DVT, are older, battling certain types of cancer, or have a history of DVT or other blood disorders, your chances of having DVT after surgery are increased.

Smoking

Smoking can raise the risk of life-threatening blood clots as it damages the lining of blood vessels making it more likely for platelets to stick together at the damaged vessel lining and initiate the formation of clots. Even significant exposure to passive smoke can affect blood coagulation activity.

Patients with Cancer

The risk of VTE is increased, and common, in patients with cancer due to cancer-specific factors such as type of cancer, and cancer treatment as well as surgery and hospitalization. Cancer patients are four times more likely to develop blood clots than the general population. Blood clotting can have serious consequences for cancer patients as there is higher risk of recurrent thrombosis, the risk of bleeding during anticoagulation and hospitalisation is increased, while survival time is decreased.

A Family History of Blood Clots

You’re more likely to develop blood clots if you have family members who have had dangerous blood clots. This is because inherited causes of blood clots are linked to your genetics. People with a family history of life-threatening blood clots tend to develop thrombosis before the age of 45, although it is not very common. If you are aware of this pattern in your family, let your doctor know about it so they can make informed medical decisions any time you visit the hospital with an ailment. Knowing this also allows you to make the necessary lifestyle and dietary adjustments to avoid this problem.

Being Overweight or Obese

Although being overweight or obese does not guarantee that you’ll develop thrombosis, weight can increase the risk of DVT as it puts greater pressure on the lower half of your body and increases pressure in the veins. Additionally, other negative effects of obesity such as chronic inflammation can be a major catalyst for thrombosis.

Immobility

When your legs remain still for long periods of time it increases the risk of a blood clot as blood flow is hampered. Bedrest, hospital recovery, casts on legs, or even sitting for long periods of time while at work can result in a DVT which can cause pain. If part of the clot breaks off, it can also cause a pulmonary embolism which can be fatal.