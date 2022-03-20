2023: Atiku announces date to officially declare intention to run for president

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that he will officially declare his intention to run for the office of the president on Wednesday, 23rd March 2023.

This announcement is contained in a statement signed by the Atiku Media Office on Sunday.

According to the statement, the declaration will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The statement reads, “After several months of consultations with stakeholders across the country and in the diaspora, as well as all organs of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, will officially declare his intent to run for the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

“The event which will have Atiku Abubakar’s friends, associates, political leaders, party faithful and supporters in attendance will take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja at 11 am.

“His official declaration kickstarts the former Vice President’s participation in the race for the presidential ticket of the PDP ahead of the next year’s general election.”

Okay.ng recalls that Atiku picked the nomination and expression of interest forms of the PDP, which were donated to him by the North East Business Community, urging him to run for president in the 2023 election.