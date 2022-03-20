NNPC denies increasing prices of petrol at depots

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has refuted a report alleging that it reviewed prices of premium motor spirit (PMS) at depots.

NNPC Ltd made this announcement in a statement shared via its social media channels on Sunday.

The company advised the public and relevant stakeholders to disregard the information.

The statement reads, “It has come to the attention of the NNPC Ltd that the Company has reviewed ex-coastal, ex-depot and NNPC Retail prices. This is not true.

“It is fake news obviously concocted to cause confusion and to undermine the progressive drive of the NNPC to restore normalcy to the market.

“The general public and in particular industry operators at all levels should disregard this mischievous act of misinformation.

“NNPC Ltd remains focused and determined to reposition itself to provide value to its shareholders, while meeting its statutory obligation as provider of energy security for our country.”