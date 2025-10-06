Zulum Strengthens Border Security, Plans Resettlement For Three Borno Communities

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has assured residents of Banki, a border town, of enhanced security following recent Boko Haram attacks.

During his visit to the town on Saturday, Governor Zulum was received by a large crowd and commended residents for their courage and resilience despite the renewed insurgent threat.





“I purposely came to Banki to salute your courage; your act of bravery is really encouraging,” Zulum said.

He emphasized that the government would not allow insurgents to disrupt the town’s economic activities. “We will strengthen the security of this border town and support youth volunteers, hunters, and vigilantes to further fortify the area,” he added.





As part of his post-conflict recovery initiative, Zulum announced plans to resettle three communities—Kumshe, Tarmu’a, and Bula Yobe—in Bama Local Government Area.

“Kumshe, Tarmu’a, and Bula Yobe will be resettled. The people deserve a dignified life and we are committed to delivering it,” the governor affirmed.

He also confirmed that rehabilitation work on the Banki road had commenced, with 30 trucks already deployed to fix the damaged route.

The governor urged residents, particularly youths, to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise for improved civic engagement.

At the Banki Market, Zulum met with traders, encouraging them to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to sustain peace in the region.