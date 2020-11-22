Zulum debunks report of fresh attack on convoy by Boko Haram

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has denied a report making rounds that his convoy was attacked again by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

An aide to the Governor, Isa Gusau, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday evening.

According to Gusau, Zulum traveled to Baga, spent a day supervising the distribution of food and other relief to thousands of residents and returned to Maiduguri safely with no hitch whatsoever.

The statement reads, “For the record, we write to quickly clarify that contrary to a “breaking news,” by an online news medium, Governor Zulum was neither attacked nor was any component of his convoy attacked by anyone.

“The governor was actually in Baga from Saturday to Sunday, during which he supervised the distribution of food and cash support to 5,000 residents and he assessed major reconstruction and resettlement efforts with no hitch whatsoever.

“While we continually accord respect to all media organizations as supportive partners, we importantly clarify that we have no knowledge of the breaking news” in question.

“As members of the public can testify, it is the culture and principle of Professor Zulum to say things as they are, and in this case, it is what it is- no attack whatsoever. Any media organization that wants further clarification may wish to contact the Nigerian military.

“Meanwhile, Governor Zulum appreciates all well wishers, and he gratefully commends armed forces and civilian volunteers for the relentless efforts to fully regain lasting peace in Borno State.”