Zulum Bans Alcohol in Borno, Targets Brothels, Criminal Hideouts, and Rising Antisocial Vices

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has officially outlawed the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state as part of sweeping reforms aimed at curbing rising criminal activities and social vices.

The governor made the declaration on Tuesday during the inauguration of a restructured committee at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The newly empowered committee is tasked with enforcing the closure and revocation of illegal hotels, brothels, and shanties believed to serve as hideouts for criminal elements. Zulum said the move was necessitated by an alarming surge in cult-related violence, prostitution, thuggery, drug abuse, and armed robbery—activities he described as threatening the peace and stability of the state.

Speaking at the council chambers, the governor emphasized that the alcohol ban was not an isolated policy, but part of a broader security and moral overhaul intended to sanitize the Maiduguri metropolis and surrounding communities.





According to Zulum, intelligence reports and security assessments indicate that some of the criminal behavior is being fueled or facilitated by both dismissed and serving members of the armed forces and other security agencies. He called for a zero-tolerance approach, stressing that no individual, regardless of status, will be exempt from the committee’s scrutiny.

“I’m glad the military and other security agencies are present here,” Zulum stated. “Many of these crimes are being committed by some dismissed officers, and in some cases, serving personnel. The government will not condone any form of complicity—there will be no sacred cows in this effort to restore peace.”

The governor has co-opted the Nigerian Army, Police, Civil Defence Corps, DSS, and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) into the committee for a holistic, intelligence-driven operation. The joint task force will begin immediate enforcement, targeting areas identified as hotspots for illegal activities.

Zulum noted that the success of counterinsurgency efforts in the state cannot be sustained without addressing the internal decay caused by social crimes and moral erosion. He also appealed to community leaders and residents to support the government’s efforts in identifying and uprooting criminal networks.





This latest action comes at a time when Borno continues its recovery from over a decade of insurgency and violence. By combining moral enforcement with security reforms, Zulum’s administration aims to build a safer and more disciplined society.