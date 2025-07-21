Zenith Bank Named Nigeria’s Best Bank at Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025

Zenith Bank Plc has been crowned Nigeria’s Best Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, solidifying its leadership in the nation’s financial sector and reaffirming its commitment to innovation, governance, and customer-centric banking.

The award was presented on Thursday, July 17, at The Peninsula in London, and is regarded as the highest country honour bestowed by Euromoney, a global authority in banking and finance. This year’s edition received a record-breaking 770 entries from top-tier global financial institutions, including HSBC, Morgan Stanley, CitiBank, DBS, Barclays, and Standard Bank, underscoring the prestige of Zenith’s win.

In her reaction to the award, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, expressed deep gratitude.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized as Nigeria’s Best Bank by Euromoney. This award is not just a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, but also a validation of the unwavering trust and confidence our customers have placed in us,” she said.

Dr. Umeoji dedicated the award to Zenith Bank’s global customer base, the visionary leadership of the Founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR, and the Board and staff, whose dedication, she noted, continues to push the bank toward generational excellence.





“Our success is not just about us, but about the impact we continue to have on the financial ecosystem. We will continue to support the growth and development of our economy and uphold the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency that have earned us this recognition,” she added.

The bank’s recognition at Euromoney adds to an impressive array of industry accolades. Zenith Bank recently ranked as Nigeria’s Number One Bank by Tier-1 Capital for the 16th consecutive year in The Banker’s 2025 Top 1000 World Banks ranking. It has also been repeatedly honoured as Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker Awards (2020, 2022, 2024), and Best Bank in Nigeria in Global Finance awards for multiple years, including 2025.

Other highlights in recent years include:

Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria – Euromoney Awards 2023

– Euromoney Awards 2023 Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria – World Finance (2022–2025)

– World Finance (2022–2025) Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria – International Banker (2023, 2024)

– International Banker (2023, 2024) Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria – The Banker (2020, 2021)

– The Banker (2020, 2021) Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment – SERAS CSR Awards Africa 2024

– SERAS CSR Awards Africa 2024 Best in MSME Trade Finance – Nairametrics 2023

– Nairametrics 2023 Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year – Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025

Zenith Bank’s robust and consistent performance across financial inclusion, corporate governance, and digital innovation continues to set it apart in an evolving banking landscape.