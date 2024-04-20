Featured

Zenith Bank Dollar to Naira Rate in Nigeria Today (April 21, 2024)

Are you curious about the current exchange rate for Zenith Bank dollar transactions today? Whether you’re looking to buy or sell dollars through Zenith Bank, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, we’ll provide you with up-to-date information on Zenith Bank’s dollar exchange rates, empowering you to make informed decisions regarding your currency transactions.

How Much Is Zenith Bank Dollar Rate Today (April 21, 2024)?

As of today, April 21, 2024, Zenith Bank’s dollar exchange rates may vary based on several factors such as market fluctuations and bank policies. It’s essential to check directly with Zenith Bank or their official platforms for the most accurate and current rates.

However, the current rates at Zenith Bank’s FX Sale are:

  • Buying: ₦1,300.00
  • Selling: ₦1,310.00

Zenith Bank Dollar Exchange Rate Table

While we can’t provide the exact exchange rates, Zenith Bank typically offers competitive rates for dollar transactions. It’s advisable to contact Zenith Bank directly or visit their website for the latest rates. Additionally, Zenith Bank may offer different rates for buying and selling dollars, so it’s crucial to inquire about both rates before proceeding with your transaction.

Dollar To Naira Rate at Zenith Bank TodayBuying RateSelling Rate
₦1,300.00₦1,310.00

While we aim to provide you with helpful insights into Zenith Bank’s dollar exchange rates, it’s important to note that these rates are subject to change without prior notice. For the most accurate and current rates, we recommend contacting Zenith Bank directly or visiting their official platforms.

Stay informed with Okay.ng for timely updates on currency exchange rates and financial news.

