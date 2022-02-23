Zamfara lawmakers impeach deputy governor

The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Gusau, has been impeached by the State House of Assembly.

Okay.ng understands that the Gusau was impeached during plenary on Wednesday shortly after the House received the report of the committee set up by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to investigate the allegations against him.

It can be recalled the seven-member panel set up to investigate the alleged impeachable offences against the deputy governor, led by Retired Justice Halidu Soba, had submitted its report to the State House of Assembly.

More to come…