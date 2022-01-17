Zamfara govt reopens primary and secondary schools bandits’ atrocities

The Zamfara government has announced the reopening of primary and secondary schools.

The reopening starts on January 17, according to a statement by Shehu Ibrahim, acting director of Quality Assurance in the Ministry of Education.

The statement said public and private schools categorised as “green’’ and “yellow’’ by the ministry should resume normal academic activities.

However, schools in the “red“ category remain closed until the security situation in Zamfara improves.

All schools in the state were shut down on September 1, 2021, when bandits abducted 80 students and three teachers from the Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in the Maradun local government area.

Five of the students escaped a few days after their abduction, while 75 students and their teachers later regained freedom.

The bandits had earlier abducted 279 female students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Marafa LGA.

After several negotiations with the government, all the girls were released by the bandits on March 2, 2021.

“Officials from Ministry of Education and zonal directors will go round to see the level of compliance,” the government statement said.