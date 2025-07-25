NewsTop stories

Zamfara Governor Mourns as Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, Dies

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello
Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello

The Emir of Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, has died following a brief illness.

Okay.ng gathered that he died in the early hours of Friday at a private hospital in Abuja, where he had been receiving medical care.

Governor Lawal of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, confirmed this in a statement describing the late Emir as a dependable monarch who worked tirelessly for the peace and progress of Zamfara.

He said: “I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our father, His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau… I have lost a confidant and a father whose wisdom guides me and other state leaders. May the Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah.”

Bello was Appointed as the 16th Emir of Gusau in March 2015 following the death of his father, Bello spent over a decade on the throne.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
