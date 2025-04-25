News

Zamfara Governor Appoints Emir of Maradun to Lead 2025 Hajj Committee

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved the appointment of the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari, as Chairman of the 10-member Amirul Hajj committee for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Friday in Gusau by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Abubakar Nakwada, through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Sulaiman Tudu.

According to the statement, the committee’s main responsibility is to ensure the success of the upcoming 2025 Hajj operations and oversee the welfare of pilgrims from Zamfara State.

Alhaji Habibu Balarabe was appointed as the committee’s Secretary. Other appointed members include Sulaiman Gummi, Malam Bello Almufty, Murtala Jangebe, Abubakar Furfuri, Alhaji Rabi’u Ilili-Bakura, Malam Ibrahim Izala, Malama Sadiya Mahe, and Malama Hadiza Gummi.

The committee is expected to begin its duties immediately.

“The committee is mandated to effectively oversee the activities of the State Hajj Commission and various sub-committees,” the statement read.

Additionally, the Amirul Hajj committee is tasked with ensuring complete adherence to local and Saudi Arabian regulations during the entire pilgrimage period.

Muhammad A. Aliyu
