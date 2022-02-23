Zamfara Assembly confirms Sen. Hassan Nasiha’s appointment as deputy governor

The Zamfara House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Sen. Hassan Nasiha, as the state new deputy governor, following his nomination by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

Matawalle had in a letter signed by Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Balarabe and read at Wednesday’s plenary by Speaker Nasiru Magarya, nominated Nasiha as the new deputy governor after the impeachment of Mahdi Gusau from office.

Majority Leader Faruku Dosara, moved the motion for the confirmation of Nasiha and was unanimously approved by the lawmakers.

The Speaker said that the appointment of the nominee was unanimously approved by the House due to his track record of service.

“Therefore, the house has approved the appointment of Nasiha as the new deputy governor of the state inline with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” he said.

Nasiha currently represents Zamfara Central at the National Assembly.