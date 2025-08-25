Brands

YouTube Hosts First TV/Film Day in Lagos to Empower Nigerian Storytellers

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
3 Min Read

Nigerian TV and film producers converged on Google’s Lagos office on Friday for YouTube’s maiden TV/Film Day, a landmark workshop designed to equip the country’s top storytellers with strategies to scale their work for global audiences.

The one-day event brought together broadcasters, production companies, and Nollywood creatives for practical sessions on content optimization, audience engagement, and the future of connected TV, where more than two million Nigerians are already streaming YouTube directly on their living room screens.

Opening the workshop, Tarek Amin, YouTube’s Director for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, underscored the significance of the moment.

“The old gates are coming down. We are in the midst of an ever-evolving media landscape, and Nigerian creators are at the heart of it,” Amin said. “For the first time, producers can bypass the traditional system and connect directly with global audiences. Your content can travel from a studio in Lagos to a living room in London or New York. This is about ownership, about building a direct relationship with fans, and about creating sustainable businesses.”

Case studies from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa — including examples from Channel Four and Fanatiks — offered producers insights on exporting stories and scaling content. The sessions also highlighted how more than 70 percent of Nigerian-made YouTube content is now watched outside the country, proof of Nollywood’s expanding global footprint.

- Advertisement -

Miebaka Anga, YouTube’s Strategic Partner Manager, said the initiative was about more than providing a platform.

“We’re not just providing a platform; we’re providing the strategies and expertise to help creators navigate this new media environment and achieve their business goals,” Anga noted.

Among the industry voices was actress and producer Bolaji Ogunmola, who stressed the importance of adapting to shifting viewing patterns.

“As filmmakers, the screen no longer means only the cinema or television set,” she said. “For many Nigerians, YouTube is the new TV. It is where audiences discover stories, share them, and build fandoms that reach across borders.”

The event wrapped up with a networking session where producers explored potential collaborations and fresh ways to amplify Nigerian stories globally.

The Lagos YouTube TV/Film Day builds on earlier initiatives such as the YouTube for Filmmakers (2024), the Celebration of Nollywood (2023), the YouTube Black Voices Fund, and a series of creator training programs across Africa.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article US visa applicants and social media disclosure: Risky overreach with dire consequences, by Femi Soneye

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,085.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 5 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

US visa applicants and social media disclosure: Risky overreach with dire consequences, by Femi Soneye
Opinion
Brown Ideye Refutes Claims of Urging Jail Terms for Broke Footballers
Sport
JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede
JAMB Warns Institutions Over Admission Irregularities, Demands Immediate Rectification
Education
EFCC Orders Arrest of Dismissed Worker Over Forged Credentials
News
U.S. Mission Defends Mandatory Social Media Disclosure for Nigerian Visa Applicants
International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like