YouTube Hosts First TV/Film Day in Lagos to Empower Nigerian Storytellers

Nigerian TV and film producers converged on Google’s Lagos office on Friday for YouTube’s maiden TV/Film Day, a landmark workshop designed to equip the country’s top storytellers with strategies to scale their work for global audiences.

The one-day event brought together broadcasters, production companies, and Nollywood creatives for practical sessions on content optimization, audience engagement, and the future of connected TV, where more than two million Nigerians are already streaming YouTube directly on their living room screens.

Opening the workshop, Tarek Amin, YouTube’s Director for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, underscored the significance of the moment.

“The old gates are coming down. We are in the midst of an ever-evolving media landscape, and Nigerian creators are at the heart of it,” Amin said. “For the first time, producers can bypass the traditional system and connect directly with global audiences. Your content can travel from a studio in Lagos to a living room in London or New York. This is about ownership, about building a direct relationship with fans, and about creating sustainable businesses.”

Case studies from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa — including examples from Channel Four and Fanatiks — offered producers insights on exporting stories and scaling content. The sessions also highlighted how more than 70 percent of Nigerian-made YouTube content is now watched outside the country, proof of Nollywood’s expanding global footprint.





Miebaka Anga, YouTube’s Strategic Partner Manager, said the initiative was about more than providing a platform.

“We’re not just providing a platform; we’re providing the strategies and expertise to help creators navigate this new media environment and achieve their business goals,” Anga noted.

Among the industry voices was actress and producer Bolaji Ogunmola, who stressed the importance of adapting to shifting viewing patterns.

“As filmmakers, the screen no longer means only the cinema or television set,” she said. “For many Nigerians, YouTube is the new TV. It is where audiences discover stories, share them, and build fandoms that reach across borders.”

The event wrapped up with a networking session where producers explored potential collaborations and fresh ways to amplify Nigerian stories globally.

The Lagos YouTube TV/Film Day builds on earlier initiatives such as the YouTube for Filmmakers (2024), the Celebration of Nollywood (2023), the YouTube Black Voices Fund, and a series of creator training programs across Africa.