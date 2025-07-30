Youths Urged to Shape Nigeria’s Political Landscape

Nigerian youths have been called upon to take a front seat in steering the country’s governance and shaping its political future. This message was delivered during the unveiling of the “Take Action Campaign” in Abuja, themed “Awakening a generation: Youthful leadership for a new Nigeria.” The event emphasized not only the significance of youth involvement in politics but also the immense power in their numbers.

At the gathering, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth in Parliament, highlighted the urgency for youths to move beyond being regarded as leaders of tomorrow to becoming transformative forces today. “The youth are not just the future, they are the present. They must begin to reflect their numbers in the governance of this nation,” he stated.

Despite making up over 60% of the nation’s population, Abbas lamented that young Nigerians’ influence on governance remains disproportionately low. He underscored the critical role of legislative pathways like the Not Too Young To Run Act, which has spurred early political participation and cited the election of Hon Ibrahim Mohammed at age 26 as a testament to the possibilities open to youth.

The growing trend of migration, colloquially known as the ‘Japa’ phenomenon, also featured in Abbas’ address. He cautioned against viewing emigration as a panacea, reminding his audience, “Even with a blue passport abroad, you’re still a second-class citizen. No one can ever take your Nigerian identity from you. This is your land, your mission, your birthright.”





Participants were urged to channel their energies into productive civic engagement rather than mere criticism. “Don’t just sit behind your devices criticising. Get involved. We have no other country but this one. So let us rise and take action,” he said.

okay.ng reports that the campaign, led by the Youth in Parliament Forum, seeks to ignite a new wave of political consciousness and mobilize young leaders across the nation.

Director General of the Youth in Parliament Forum, Tony Nwulu, called the campaign the beginning of a transformative journey for Nigeria’s youth, encouraging them to step up and take control of their future.

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, lauded the initiative, saying it represents the natural next step from the Not Too Young to Run movement. His administration’s gender-inclusive appointments were cited as evidence of breaking barriers for both women and young people.





Meanwhile, Imo State’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Chika Abazu, conveyed the state government’s alignment with the campaign’s vision. He revealed that youth leadership had been prioritized, with young individuals making up over 40% of Imo’s cabinet.

Speakers collectively agreed that the momentum for youth-driven change should not end at access but also focus on creating open doors for the next generation.