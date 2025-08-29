Entertainment

Young Jonn and Wizkid Drop New Single “Cash Flow”

Zuladine Ibrahim
By Zuladine Ibrahim
1 Min Read

Nigerian music heavyweights Young Jonn and Wizkid have teamed up for one of the most anticipated collaborations of the year, releasing their new single titled “Cash Flow.”

The track officially dropped on Friday, August 29, 2025, across all streaming platforms.

Clocking in at 2 minutes and 54 seconds, Cash Flow fuses Young Jonn’s signature Afro-fusion sound with Wizkid’s smooth vocals, delivering a track that blends street-inspired energy with global pop appeal.

The single’s cover art depicts an animated scene of opulence and celebration, capturing the theme of abundance and enjoyment that runs through the song.

Although the lyrics lean heavily into themes of success, lifestyle, and financial triumphs, both artists bring a different texture to the track—Young Jonn with his vibrant hooks and Wizkid with his silky, laid-back delivery.

The release of Cash Flow adds another major milestone to Young Jonn’s evolution from a hit-making producer to a front-line artist, while Wizkid continues to extend his influence as one of Africa’s most decorated international acts.

Listen to the song below:

