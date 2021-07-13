Sports

‘You saw this day coming’, Nigeria Basketball Federation dedicates victories against US, Argentina to late Sound Sultan

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) have dedicated D’Tigers’ recent pre-Olympic friendly wins against the US and Argentina to the late Nigerian singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

In a tweet on their verified handle, the Nigeria Basketball Federation said: “We dedicate the victories against US & Argentina to late Olanrewaju Fasasi (@Soundsultan). You saw this day coming when Nigeria would become a dominant force in global basketball. Ironically, the day we won against @usabasketball, that was when you gave up the ghost. RIP.”

Sound Sultan passed away at the age of 44 on Sunday after battling with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the white blood cells.

He was a huge fan of basketball and also actively promoted the game.

 The “Jagbajantis” crooner was buried in New Jersey, United States of America., on Monday according to Islamic rites.

