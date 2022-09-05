Yobe North: Machina denies withdrawing for Lawan

Bashir Machina, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District at the 2023 election, said a letter purporting his withdrawal from the race was forged.

“It has been brought to my notice that some unscrupulous elements forged a letter of my withdrawal from the race out of mischief and blackmail,” Machina said in a statement on Sunday in Damaturu. “I state unequivocally that the letter was forged. I did not at any time withdraw or resign from the APC.”

Machina stressed that he has not stepped down for Senate President Ahmed Lawan, who is also seeking the APC ticket.

“I was shocked when I discovered that some persons concocted plans to mislead the public, particularly my supporters into believing that I have withdrawn,’’ he stated.

The candidate called on the national secretariat of the APC to issue a statement on the forged letter which carried its official stamp.

Machina stated also that he had instructed his lawyers to institute legal action against those behind the fake letter of his withdrawal from the race.