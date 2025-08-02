News

Yobe Gov. Buni Names Former Rep Member Gadaka as New Emir of Gudi

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Mai Mala Buni
Mai Mala Buni

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of Hon. Ismaila Ahmed Gadaka as the new Mai Gudi, following the passing of the former emir last Thursday.

The appointment was confirmed in a statement released on Saturday by Shuaibu Abdullahi, Press Secretary to the Secretary to the State Government. The announcement brings an end to the brief interregnum and ushers in a new era of leadership for the Gudi Emirate.

Gadaka, a seasoned public servant and politician, brings a wealth of experience to the traditional stool. He served as Member of the House of Representatives for Fika/Fune Federal Constituency between 2011 and 2019, and was previously Commissioner in the Yobe State Government from 2007 to 2010.

Before his foray into politics, Gadaka had a successful banking career, working at both United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Standard Trust Bank, where he rose to the position of Business Manager.

According to the official statement, the new Mai Gudi is currently the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal College of Education, Yawuri, Kebbi State, a role he has held since 2024. He also serves as the Chairman of the Local Government Project Monitoring and Evaluation Committee.

Until his elevation, Gadaka held the traditional title of Yariman Gudi.

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
