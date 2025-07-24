PoliticsTop stories

Yilwatda Nentawe Takes Helm as APC National Chairman Amid Political Reorganization

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

In a significant move during the 14th National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress, the party’s leadership appointed Yilwatda Nentawe, the current Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, as the substantive National Chairman.

The announcement was made by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, the chairperson of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, who proposed Nentawe’s appointment at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja. The motion saw immediate backing from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who seconded it without opposition.

Following the motion, Nentawe was promptly sworn into office, marking the beginning of his stewardship of the ruling party’s strategic direction.

okay.ng reports that this appointment reflects a calculated step by the APC to consolidate political power and unify the party’s leadership ahead of upcoming electoral challenges.

Nentawe, known for his humanitarian portfolio and political acumen, is expected to leverage his experience to stabilize internal dynamics and fortify the APC’s position nationwide.

The meeting’s outcome sets the stage for the party’s next chapter as it prepares for critical political contests in the coming years.

