International

Wrongly Accused Individuals Face Online Attacks After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read
(COMBO) This combination of image released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on September 11, 2025 and created on September 11, 2025 shows photos of a person of interest in the investigation into the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk that occurred on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The gunman who shot dead US right-wing youth leader Charlie Kirk in a targeted killing remained at large Thursday but authorities said they have video images of the suspect and have recovered a "high-powered" rifle. Kirk, a 31-year-old superstar on the Republican right who was credited with helping Donald Trump return to the presidency last year, was shot while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The gunman who shot dead US right-wing youth leader Charlie Kirk in a targeted killing remained at large Thursday but authorities said they have video images of the suspect and have recovered a "high-powered" rifle. Kirk, a 31-year-old superstar on the Republican right who was credited with helping Donald Trump return to the presidency last year, was shot while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. (Photo by HANDOUT / FBI / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FBI / HANDOUT" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / FBI / HANDOUT" - HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS /

The aftermath of the killing of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk has taken a disturbing twist, as innocent individuals are being falsely accused on social media of involvement in the incident.

Two people who were mistakenly identified as suspects in the fatal shooting have spoken out, saying they are now living in fear after facing harassment, threats, and public shaming online.

One of them, Michaela, a 29-year-old transgender woman living in Washington state, revealed that she has been targeted with violent threats after her photograph was falsely circulated as the shooter at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was gunned down.

“I’m getting witch-hunted online,” she explained. “Some people want to enact vigilante justice on me.”

- Advertisement -

Michaela, who works as a paralegal, clarified that she was in Washington on the day of the shooting. Bank transactions and iPhone location history confirm her claim, while her roommate also backed up her alibi. She added that she has only visited Utah once in her life—during a short overnight stay in Moab earlier this year.

The misinformation spiral began when her image was wrongly connected to a post from another user who mentioned Kirk’s visit to Utah. According to Michaela, she had no connection with that person but was caught in the crossfire of viral disinformation campaigns.

“People on the right wing, obviously they want a shooter, and a trans person fits their narrative,” she lamented.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since released actual images of a person of interest and confirmed the discovery of the presumed murder weapon. However, the damage to Michaela’s reputation lingers, worsened by online conspiracy networks that have boosted the false narrative.

- Advertisement -

In Canada, another victim of mistaken identity, 77-year-old retired banker Michael Mallinson, has also been forced to defend himself after online trolls claimed he was involved in the tragedy.

Mallinson said he was horrified when his daughter called, panicked about the online hoax linking him to the Utah shooting. “It’s my image, it’s my name, but it’s not me,” he said. “I worry about longer-term ramifications. That stuff stays on social media forever.”

okay.ng reports that both victims of this misinformation campaign have contacted authorities and tried to clarify their innocence online, but the threats and reputational damage persist.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article BREAKING: Resident Doctors Embark on Five-Day Warning Strike
Next Article Nepal Seeks Interim Leader After Deadly Protests Force Government Collapse

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 20 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Air Peace
Air Peace Crew Challenge NSIB Report Over Alleged Alcohol and Drug Test Results
News Top stories
Federal Government Endorses Hilda Baci’s Giant Jollof Record Attempt in Lagos
News
NNPC trains 6,000 farmers to tackle food crisis
News
Burkina Faso ends visa fees for Africans
News
VIDEO: Hilda Baci Launches Ambitious World Record Jollof Rice Attempt in Lagos
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like