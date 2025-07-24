Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies After Reported Cardiac Arrest in Florida Home

Legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, has died at the age of 71, according to TMZ Sports. Emergency responders were called to his Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning following reports of a cardiac arrest.

Witnesses said multiple police and EMT vehicles were seen outside his residence, and Hogan was taken away on a stretcher before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The shocking news comes just weeks after his wife, Sky Hogan, publicly refuted swirling online rumors claiming the former WWE superstar was in a coma. At the time, she insisted his heart was “strong” and that he was recovering well from recent surgical procedures.

Okay.ng reports that Hulk Hogan was not just a wrestler — he was a cultural force who helped transform professional wrestling into a global phenomenon. With his signature handlebar mustache, bandana, and iconic catchphrases like “Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?”, Hogan dominated the wrestling scene in the 1980s and became the face of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).





His rise to superstardom coincided with wrestling’s golden age, making him a household name among both children and adults. Hogan headlined WrestleMania events, packed stadiums across the world, and fueled the expansion of wrestling into mainstream entertainment.

In a dramatic twist to his career, Hogan reinvented himself in 1996 as “Hollywood Hogan”, turning heel and co-founding the New World Order (NWO) — a move that revived his persona and reshaped wrestling storytelling during the Monday Night Wars era.

Despite a glittering career, Hogan’s journey was not without controversy. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 but was removed in 2015 after the release of a private recording in which he used racially offensive language. Hogan later sued the now-defunct Gawker Media for releasing the tape and won a widely publicized legal battle. WWE eventually reinstated him in 2020, with a second Hall of Fame induction recognizing his role in the NWO.

Beyond wrestling, Hogan carved out a niche in Hollywood, with a breakout performance as Thunderlips in Rocky III (1982).





He later starred in a string of family-friendly films such as Suburban Commando, Mr. Nanny, and No Holds Barred.

His reality TV show, Hogan Knows Best, which aired on VH1 in the 2000s, gave fans a glimpse into the private life of the larger-than-life star and his family.