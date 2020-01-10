Sport

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone joins Serie A club on loan

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi January 10, 2020
Fiorentina new signing Patrick Cutrone
Fiorentina has completed the signing of Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone on a two-year loan deal.
 
The Italian professional footballer has an option of buying the player for £16m.

 
Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Italian footballer has made 12 league appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers.


