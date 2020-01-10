Sport
Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone joins Serie A club on loan
Fiorentina has completed the signing of Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone on a two-year loan deal.
The Italian professional footballer has an option of buying the player for £16m.
— ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) January 10, 2020
Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Italian footballer has made 12 league appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers.