WizKid replies Buhari’s aide after she called him ‘dumb kid’

Nigerian singer, WizKid has replied to Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, after she called him a “dumb kid”.

Okay.ng recalls that WizKid had attacked Buhari over outcry against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

WizKid in a tweet to Buhari urging him to address the killing of youths in Nigeria by SARS operatives described him as an “old man”.

Responding to him, Onochie called the singer a ‘dumb kid’ stating that it is disrespectful to call anyone old.

She said: “Its not disrespectful to call anyone old. Its the way and manner Ayo Balogun addressed the President that leaves a sour taste in the mouth. He exhibited crass ignorance, insensitivity and childishness. But hey, he’s a #DumbkidNotWhizKid. When he grows up, he might learn respect.”

Wizkid replying said that he was simply asking Buhari for good governance and age has nothing to do with it.

He responded: “Lol a 77-year-old man is not young ma. You are a woman and a mother and kids are getting killed by police/sars and this is all you have to say? shame on you!!! shame on you!! I am a father and age has nothing to do with demanding for better governance in my country!!”