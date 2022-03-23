Willie Obiano leaves EFCC custody after meeting bail conditions

The former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okay.ng understands that Obianos’s passport was withheld by the EFCC as part of the bail conditions.

Obiano, who was arrested last week at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, had been placed Obiano on EFCC’s watchlist two months ago over allegations of financial impropriety while he served as the state chief executive.

It can be recalled that the chairman of the anti-graft commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, had on Monday revealed that the ex-governor was granted administrative bail.

Bawa, however, revealed that the commission was waiting for Obiano to perfect his bail.

The EFCC chairman also said there is nothing political about the investigation against Obiano.