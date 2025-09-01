Wike Rules Out 2027 Presidential Ambition, Says Loyalty to Tinubu Comes First

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has categorically dismissed speculations about his interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during his monthly media briefing held in Abuja on Monday, the former Rivers State governor clarified that he would not seek the presidency while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains in power.

According to Wike, his decision is rooted in loyalty and integrity rather than political maneuvering.

“I will not run. I have integrity, I have character. There is no way my appointer is there, and we are saying he should run, and then I turn around and say I should run,” he declared.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, has been experiencing divisions. Wike stressed that his commitment to the party has been instrumental in keeping it afloat.

He remarked, “I have said if we don’t love PDP, by now you won’t be hearing that name. I don’t need to be a governor for me to do what I want to do.”

Highlighting the dangers of internal conflicts, Wike added that no opposition party can thrive amid persistent crisis.

He stated: “One thing people don’t understand is if you have a problem, don’t continue to give yourself more problems, try to restrict yourself to the small one you have than to add up other problems. No opposition party can survive when they have a serious crisis, the duty of the opposition party is to see whatever way they can solve their problem and it’s not by being arrogant and doing impunity.”





Wike emphasized that his political principles remain anchored on loyalty and party stability rather than personal ambition.

okay.ng reports that Wike’s remarks may reshape conversations within the PDP as the 2027 elections draw closer.