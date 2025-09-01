Politics

Wike Rules Out 2027 Presidential Ambition, Says Loyalty to Tinubu Comes First

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has categorically dismissed speculations about his interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during his monthly media briefing held in Abuja on Monday, the former Rivers State governor clarified that he would not seek the presidency while President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains in power.

According to Wike, his decision is rooted in loyalty and integrity rather than political maneuvering.

“I will not run. I have integrity, I have character. There is no way my appointer is there, and we are saying he should run, and then I turn around and say I should run,” he declared.

- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, has been experiencing divisions. Wike stressed that his commitment to the party has been instrumental in keeping it afloat.

He remarked, “I have said if we don’t love PDP, by now you won’t be hearing that name. I don’t need to be a governor for me to do what I want to do.”

Highlighting the dangers of internal conflicts, Wike added that no opposition party can thrive amid persistent crisis.

He stated: “One thing people don’t understand is if you have a problem, don’t continue to give yourself more problems, try to restrict yourself to the small one you have than to add up other problems. No opposition party can survive when they have a serious crisis, the duty of the opposition party is to see whatever way they can solve their problem and it’s not by being arrogant and doing impunity.”

- Advertisement -

Wike emphasized that his political principles remain anchored on loyalty and party stability rather than personal ambition.

okay.ng reports that Wike’s remarks may reshape conversations within the PDP as the 2027 elections draw closer.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Erik ten Hag Bayer Leverkusen Sack Erik ten Hag After Just Three Months in Charge
Next Article Public Holidays in Nigeria for September 2025 – Full List

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,543.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 2 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Erik ten Hag
Bayer Leverkusen Sack Erik ten Hag After Just Three Months in Charge
Sport
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today 1 September 2025
Business
Simon Ekpa
FG Hails Finland Over Conviction of Simon Ekpa, Calls for End to Violence
News
JUST IN: Resident Doctors Hand Federal Government 10-Day Ultimatum Over Unmet Welfare Demands
News
Former FCT Head of Service, Grace Adayilo, Passes Away
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like